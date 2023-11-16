Haryana narcotics control bureau to host anti-drug hackathon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

In a new initiative, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) is set to host a hackathon titled “Reinventing Youth Communication” in Panchkula in the third week of this month. The event aims at generating innovative ideas on how to leverage technology, including the metaverse and gaming, to communicate anti-drug and delinquency messages to children and adults.

“The initiative underscores the HSNCB’’s commitment towards combating drug abuse and delinquency, as well as its recognition of the power of technology in reaching and influencing young minds.” said OP Singh, HSNCB chief.

In the context of the “Reinventing Youth Communication” hackathon, participants could consider developing interactive games or virtual reality experiences that educated users about the dangers of drug use and delinquency.

