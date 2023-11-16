Haryana narcotics control bureau to host anti-drug hackathon

Chandigarh, November 15
In a new initiative, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) is set to host a hackathon titled “Reinventing Youth Communication” in Panchkula in the third week of this month. The event aims at generating innovative ideas on how to leverage technology, including the metaverse and gaming, to communicate anti-drug and delinquency messages to children and adults.
“The initiative underscores the HSNCB’’s commitment towards combating drug abuse and delinquency, as well as its recognition of the power of technology in reaching and influencing young minds.” said OP Singh, HSNCB chief.
In the context of the “Reinventing Youth Communication” hackathon, participants could consider developing interactive games or virtual reality experiences that educated users about the dangers of drug use and delinquency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...