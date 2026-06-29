Haryana: Narnaul strengthens monsoon readiness

The local administrative officers have pulled up their socks and started making field visits to inspect the progress of works being carried out ahead of the monsoon season. The district administration will send a detailed report on the action taken and preparations on ground to the state authorities.

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Following instructions from the Haryana Government, local Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali conducted a surprise inspection of parts of the city on Saturday to assess the ground reality regarding the cleaning of the sewerage system and drains.

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She instructed the officials concerned to expedite the work and streamline the process. “The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that before the arrival of the monsoon, the sanitation system in all towns and cities should be in perfect condition so that there is no waterlogging during the rains,” she told the officials.

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She directed the officials to ensure that no sewerage line is cleaned manually and warned that strict action would be taken against any official found getting it done.

The DC stated that the district administration has developed a comprehensive action plan to effectively monitor the sanitation system.

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She pointed out that to ensure prompt cleaning of drains and sewerage systems in all cities and towns of the district, IAS and HCS officers have been appointed as nodal officers, with their accountability fixed for specific areas.

“All officers will visit their assigned areas and closely inspect the cleaning and desilting work. Any deficiencies found during the inspection will be rectified promptly, and all nodal officers will submit detailed reports to the Deputy Commissioner’s office by June 30,” she said, adding that these reports would then be compiled and sent to the state government for further action.

Meanwhile, Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav also took stock of preparations being made to protect the city from waterlogging and seasonal diseases ahead of the monsoon season. Yadav visited several wards within the Narnaul Municipal Council area to inspect the cleaning mechanism of small and large drains and sewer lines in the city. During the inspection, the SDM asserted that thorough cleaning of all drains and sewer lines must be completed before the rainy season begins.