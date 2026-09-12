Haryana National Lok Adalat sets historic milestone, settles 7 lakh cases, resolves disputes worth 7,873 crore

The National Lok Adalat in Haryana on Saturday marked a historic milestone, recording the highest-ever number of cases settled.

More than 7 lakh cases were amicably disposed of out of 8.82 lakh cases taken up. Most of these cases related to cheque-bounce disputes and motor accident claims. A total of Rs 7,873.78 crore was awarded or settled.

Advertisement

In Bhiwani, a total of 24,178 cases were taken up and 18,463 were disposed of. The settled amount was Rs 7,683 crore. In Gurugram, Rs 15.70 crore was awarded or settled. In Faridabad, Rs 19.50 crore was awarded or settled.

Advertisement

A total of 184 benches were constituted across the state to take up both pre-litigation and pending matters, including civil disputes, matrimonial cases, motor accident claim cases, bank recovery matters, cheque-bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, traffic challans, and compoundable criminal offences.

A heartwarming example emerged from Hisar, where a long-standing matrimonial dispute between the parties, pending before the Family Court, was amicably resolved through mutual consent.

Advertisement

Through the sincere intervention and counselling efforts of the Lok Adalat bench, the parties were encouraged to resolve their differences and restore harmony in their relationship. In a touching gesture, both parties exchanged sweets and expressed their willingness to resume their family life together.

It was the third National Lok Adalat of the year and was organised across 22 districts and 38 sub-divisions of Haryana.

Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Executive Chairman of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA), virtually interacted with some of the Lok Adalat benches across the state and reviewed the proceedings.

Thereafter, he visited the District Courts in Panchkula, inspected the Lok Adalat benches, interacted with litigants and reviewed the proceedings.