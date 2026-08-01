Haryana: Naugama Khap orders lifetime boycott of couples violating marriage norms

The Naugama Khap Panchayat, representing 21 villages in the Jind and Hisar districts, on Saturday imposed a lifelong ban on couples who violate age-old social norms related to marriage.

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These norms prohibit marriages between boys and girls who are residents of the same village, neighbouring villages, or different villages but belong to the same gotra. Any such couple will not be allowed to enter their native villages.

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The khap meeting, held in Ramrai village of Jind district, also stressed the need to educate young men and women about traditional values and passed a resolution calling for a ban on what it described as "provocative" clothing worn by girls.

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The panchayat was chaired by Jaiveer Singh Lohan, pradhan of the Naugama Khap.

The khap pradhan told The Tribune that a series of resolutions were adopted at the meeting after detailed deliberations. The participants discussed issues such as same-village marriages, marriages between residents of neighbouring (gohand) villages, same-gotra marriages, live-in relationships, and the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth.

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Naugama Khap spokesperson Umed Singh Jaglan said a 21-member committee, comprising one representative from each of the 21 villages, had been formed to oversee the implementation of the decisions. He added that separate committees would also be constituted in each village to enforce the resolutions and determine penalties wherever required.

Among the key resolutions, the khap decided that marriages between couples from the same village, neighbouring villages that share a border, or the same gotra violate its social norms. It said such couples would not be allowed to enter their respective native villages for life.

The same restriction, it said, would also apply to couples living together in a live-in relationship. The panchayat also demanded the repeal of legal provisions relating to live-in relationships. Jaglan said the issue of marriages between couples from the same village was a matter of serious social concern.

Ganga Prasad, a member of the khap panchayat from Ramrai village, said there had been instances in which boys and girls from the same village had married and continued living there.

Prasad said that, according to the prevailing social norms in the region, a boy and a girl from the same village cannot marry because they are traditionally regarded as being in a brother-sister relationship.

The same social norms, he said, also apply when the boy and girl are from neighbouring villages or belong to the same gotra.

"There have been instances where couples entered into relationships and later got married. This is spoiling the social atmosphere, and therefore we have taken this decision to preserve age-old social norms," he told The Tribune.

The khap also resolved to discourage the playing of obscene songs at social functions and authorised village committees to impose fines on violators.

It further expressed serious concern over the growing menace of drug abuse and called for measures to curb it. The khap announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for anyone providing information about drug trafficking in these villages, stating that the identity of the informer would be kept confidential.