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Home / Haryana / Haryana: New EV subsidy policy rolls out

Haryana: New EV subsidy policy rolls out

100% tax waiver on EVs priced up to Rs 30 lakh

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:50 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government’s new tax exemption policy aimed at promoting electric vehicles has come into force on Tuesday.

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The state offers a 100% motor vehicle (road) tax exemption on new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh. For electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh, the state provides a 50% tax exemption. These benefits apply to two, three and four-wheelers registered within the state. The existing 20% motor vehicle tax exemption for CNG vehicles remains unchanged.

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The new tax exemption policy came into effect on Friday, August 21, 2026. With this, the new system for registration of electric vehicles became operational across the state. Under the new system, the first electric vehicle was registered in the Gurugram and Badshahpur sub-divisions of Gurugram district.

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