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Home / Haryana / Haryana: NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging from ceiling fan in hostel room

Haryana: NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging from ceiling fan in hostel room

No suicide note has been recovered from hostel room, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances, say police

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PTI
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:30 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

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The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added.

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According to police, the deceased, Priyanshu Sharma, was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Haryana's Sirsa district.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said Priyanshu had contacted a friend between 6:30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open.

However, when the friend arrived around 11:15 pm, he found the door locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.

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Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered Priyanshu hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and the institute authorities were immediately informed.

Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early in the morning.

The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

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