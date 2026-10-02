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Home / Haryana / Haryana No. 2 in SGST growth up to September

Haryana No. 2 in SGST growth up to September

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Haryana has emerged as the No. 2 state in the country in terms of growth in net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection up to September 2026, according to a government spokesperson.

The state’s cumulative net SGST collection rose to Rs 29,108 crore during April-September 2026, from Rs 23,058 crore during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of about 26%.

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Haryana also recorded healthy growth in monthly collections. Net SGST revenue stood at Rs 4,445 crore in September 2026, compared with Rs 3,884 crore in September 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of about 14%.

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The government attributed the sustained growth to economic activity in the state and measures undertaken by the Excise and Taxation Department to strengthen tax administration and improve compliance.

The department has increasingly deployed data analytics, technology-based monitoring and targeted compliance measures to identify potential revenue leakages and improve tax compliance. Continuous monitoring of revenue trends has also contributed to strengthening revenue performance, the spokesperson said.

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The department remains focused on promoting voluntary compliance, transparency and technology-enabled tax administration.

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