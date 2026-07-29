Haryana nod to 100% tax exemption for electric vehicles up to Rs 30 lakh

The Haryana Cabinet today approved a 100% exemption from motor vehicle tax on the registration of new pure electric or battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers, including autos and e-rickshaws, and four-wheelers costing up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh will get a 50% exemption from the tax. At present, a 20% rebate is available on the registration of new electric/battery-operated and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced in his Budget speech for 2026-27 on March 2 that the existing 20% exemption on motor vehicle tax for electric vehicles would be enhanced.

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After the Cabinet approval, electric vehicles costing up to Rs 30 lakh will now be fully exempt from the tax, while those above Rs 30 lakh will get a 50% exemption. The existing 20% exemption for CNG vehicles, irrespective of their cost, will continue.

"It will help to increase the use of electric vehicles in Haryana, thereby curbing pollution in the long run and improving the air quality," said Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru.

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The Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016, specifies the rates of motor vehicle tax for all categories of vehicles registered and operated in the state. For vehicles used for personal purposes, the tax is levied on the ex-showroom price.

The Cabinet also approved a 1% rebate in motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles purchased and registered in the name of women, provided their ex-showroom price is up to Rs 20 lakh.

"The decision will help to inculcate self-reliance among women as providing a tax rebate would serve as an incentive for women to register vehicles in their own name, thereby promoting their independence and participation in economic activities," said Vundru.

For four-wheelers costing up to Rs 6 lakh, the tax will now be 4% for women, against 5%. For cars and SUVs priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, it will be 7% instead of 8%. Vehicles above Rs 20 lakh will continue to attract 10% tax.

For two-wheelers up to Rs 75,000, the tax will be 3% for women against 4%. It will be 5% instead of 6% for those priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 2 lakh, and 7% instead of 8% for those between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. There will be no rebate on two-wheelers above Rs 20 lakh.