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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Nod to Rs 3.26- cr healthcare procurement plan

Haryana: Nod to Rs 3.26- cr healthcare procurement plan

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:04 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government on Thursday approved procurement and service proposals worth approximately Rs 3.26 crore to upgrade district hospitals, strengthen blood banks and diagnostic laboratories, improve pharmaceutical quality testing and create a centralised digital inventory of medical equipment across the state.

The decisions were taken at meetings of the State Health Procurement Special Standing Purchase Committee, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Dr Sumita Misra.

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The committees approved two-year rate contracts for nine six-body mortuary chambers, costing Rs 70.62 lakh, and 17 elevating pedestal autopsy tables for Rs 66.27 lakh for district hospitals.

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Medical equipment worth Rs 1.09 crore was also approved, including 25 deep freezers, 20 ELISA readers with washers and 15 digital analytical balances, to strengthen blood bank, screening and laboratory services.

The Food and Drug Administration will get two dissolution machines and two disintegration apparatus for Rs 25 lakh.

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The committees also approved a statewide survey to verify, validate and digitise medical equipment across healthcare facilities.

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