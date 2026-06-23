Haryana: Nod to Ordinance to speed up sale of shamlat land

The Cabinet on Monday approved the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Ordinance, 2026, amending the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961, to expedite the disposal of pending cases related to the sale of shamlat deh land.

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Under the existing provisions, the Director, Development and Panchayats Department, was authorised to approve the sale of shamlat deh land to eligible applicants who had constructed houses on such land on or before March 31, 2004. As a large number of applications remain pending, the Cabinet has delegated these approval powers to the respective Deputy Commissioners to ensure faster disposal and timely relief. The Cabinet also approved the Haryana State Commission for Women (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, increasing the number of non-official members from five to seven in view of the rising number of complaints.

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It further adopted the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, which decriminalises minor offences, promotes ease of doing business and revises the process for appointing State Pollution Control Board chairpersons.

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Additionally, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007, revising pay scales for district judges and introducing updated norms for Selection Grade.