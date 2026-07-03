Haryana: Nodal officers appointed for two proposed IMTs

In a move aimed at expediting the development of new industrial infrastructure, the Haryana Government has appointed two HCS officers as nodal officers for land aggregation for the proposed Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) at Ambala and Naraingarh.

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The appointments, made with immediate effect against newly created posts, were notified through an order issued by the Chief Secretary. According to the order, Darshan Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ambala, has been appointed as the nodal officer for land aggregation for the proposed IMT at Ambala. He will continue to discharge his existing responsibilities in addition to the new assignment.

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Similarly, Shivjeet Bharti, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Naraingarh, and Chief Executive Officer-cum-Executive Director, Naraingarh Sugar Mills, has been designated as the nodal officer for land aggregation for the proposed IMT at Naraingarh. She will also hold the additional charge alongside her current duties.

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The creation of dedicated nodal posts is aimed at ensuring focused coordination for the identification and aggregation of land required for the proposed industrial townships, a key step in facilitating future industrial expansion and investment in the two regions.