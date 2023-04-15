Haryana not doing enough to create jobs: Rao Inderjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 14

Expressing concern over unemployment, Union Minister for Statistics, Programme Implementation and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said the state is doing well in all the sectors, but is lagging in terms of employment generation.

The minister was here at SD College in Ambala Cantonment to distribute appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of various departments as part of the National Rozgar Mela organised at 45 locations in the country. The event was addressed through video conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address the minister said, “I also belong to Haryana and when the state was carved out of Punjab, people wondered how would it flourish. Our financial condition was weak and we were dependent on agriculture sector, but over the years, the state has touched new heights.”

“Despite seeing development in many sectors, Haryana is still lagging in the field of employment generation. The unemployment rate is around 26 per cent, which is not a small percentage. Youngsters are not getting job opportunities after completing their education. We must make efforts to bring the unemployment rate down and it is not only the responsibility of the governments, but the citizens and the newly induct recruits also have a role to play,” he added.

As many as 209 recruits were given appointment letters of various departments including railways and higher education, of which around 26 recruits received their respective letters from the minister.