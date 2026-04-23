Haryana notifies 33% reservation for women in Fair Price Shop licences on roster basis

The Haryana government has notified 33 per cent reservation for women in the grant of licences for Fair Price Shops on a roster basis.

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The government has notified the Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Amendment Order, 2026, which amended the 2022 rules.

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As per the new provisions, in every block of Haryana, at least one licence for a Fair Price Shop shall be granted to Self Help Groups consisting of all female members, if available.

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For preparing the roster of vacancies of Fair Price Shops, villages in rural areas shall be arranged alphabetically, followed by urban wards serially. Every third vacancy in the roster for Fair Price Shops shall be reserved for women applicants.

If no application is received from women for a reserved seat, the vacancy shall be kept reserved for a second chance. If still no application is received, it will be declared unreserved.

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The preference within 33 per cent reservation will be given to victims of acid attack, women self-help groups, widows, divorced or single mothers, Scheduled Caste women, Backward Class women, and General Category women.

It has been notified that if more than one application is received, the applicant with the lower verified annual family income shall be preferred within the same category. In case of a tie in verified family income between the applicants, then the applicant with higher qualifications and higher marks shall be preferred.

The minimum qualifications for an eligible applicant are 10+2 or its equivalent and basic computer knowledge. The age must be between 21 and 45 years.

The applicant shall also possess a Parivar Pehchan Patra issued by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Patra Authority and shall be a resident of the locality for which the Fair Price Shop licence is applied.

The existing licence holder shall not be eligible for application, and the applicant shall not be in close relation with any other Fair Price Shop owner, said the notification issued by J Ganesan, Commissioner and Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The applicant shall also not be in close relation with a sitting Sarpanch or Panch of the Gram Panchayat and a member of Municipal Committee, Municipal Council, or Municipal Corporation. Any Sarpanch or Panch of a Gram Panchayat or a member of Municipal Committee, Municipal Council, or Municipal Corporation shall not be eligible for the grant of a license.

A permanent or contractual employee of the state or the Central Government cannot apply for the licence.