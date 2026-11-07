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Home / Haryana / Haryana notifies Census 2027 schedule; population enumeration from January 25

Haryana notifies Census 2027 schedule; population enumeration from January 25

Residents can opt for self-enumeration from January 10 to 24; revisional round to be held from March 1 to 5

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:45 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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A five-day revisional round will subsequently be conducted from March 1 to 5, 2027. Representational image/File
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Haryana has notified the schedule for the second phase of Census 2027, with population enumeration across the state scheduled from January 25 to February 28, 2027.

A five-day revisional round will subsequently be conducted from March 1 to 5, 2027.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Dr Sumita Misra, who is also the nodal officer for Census 2027, said residents would also have the option of self-enumeration from January 10 to 24, 2027, ahead of the main population enumeration exercise.

The self-enumeration facility will allow residents to submit their information in advance, while the subsequent population enumeration exercise will cover households across the state.

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