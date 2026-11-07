Haryana notifies Census 2027 schedule; population enumeration from January 25

Haryana has notified the schedule for the second phase of Census 2027, with population enumeration across the state scheduled from January 25 to February 28, 2027.

A five-day revisional round will subsequently be conducted from March 1 to 5, 2027.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Dr Sumita Misra, who is also the nodal officer for Census 2027, said residents would also have the option of self-enumeration from January 10 to 24, 2027, ahead of the main population enumeration exercise.

The self-enumeration facility will allow residents to submit their information in advance, while the subsequent population enumeration exercise will cover households across the state.