Haryana notifies Common Eligibility Test 2025; application process begins May 28

The Haryana Government has issued an official notification for conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025, offering a significant opportunity to the youth aspiring for government jobs.

According to the notification, candidates can submit their online applications from May 28 to June 12. The last date to pay the application fee is June 14, until 6 pm. The exact exam date will be announced separately.

Taking to the social media platform X, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini confirmed that the CET exam will be held soon. He emphasised that the application process starting May 28 marks a golden employment opportunity for lakhs of youth across the state.

Saini also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment.

“Our government is working on the principles of ‘no parchi, no kharchi’ and ‘Mission Merit’ with full commitment. The BJP government in Haryana stands firmly with the youth in every situation and is dedicated to providing them jobs based solely on merit,” the CM added.