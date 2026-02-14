Haryana notifies regulations to curb vector-borne diseases

The state government has notified the amended Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Japanese Encephalitis) Regulations, 2024. The Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Dr Sumita Misra, today said the notification has been issued under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in view of the continued threat posed by outbreaks of vector-borne diseases. The regulations, which came into effect immediately, will remain in force till March 31, 2027.

Advertisement

Under the new framework, all government and private hospitals, clinics and laboratories are required to report every confirmed case of vector-borne disease to the Civil Surgeon concerned within 24 hours of detection, along with all vital details of the patient. The information must also be updated on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal to ensure real-time monitoring.

Advertisement

The notification lays down strict diagnostic protocols. A malaria case can be declared to be positive only after confirmation through microscopy or antigen-based Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and proper treatment for the illness must be administered as per Government of India’s drug policy. Similarly, all dengue cases must be confirmed through ELISA-based NS1, ELISA-based IgM or RT-PCR tests. The NS1 test is to be conducted for patients who have had fever for less than five days, whereas patients who have had fever for more than five days are to be prescribed the IgM antibody test.

Advertisement

To protect patients from excessive medical expenses during outbreaks, the government has capped the cost of the recommended dengue tests. Private hospitals and laboratories are not permitted to charge more than Rs 600 for ELISA-based NS1 and IgM tests. In addition, private hospitals have been directed not to charge more than Rs 11,000 per patient for Single Donor Platelets (SDP), if required. In case the private laboratories do not have ELISA-testing facilities, they must refer patients or send blood samples to designated government laboratories for confirmation.

The regulations empower designated Inspecting Officers, appointed by the Director General of Health Services or civil surgeons, to enter any premises for surveillance, anti-larval measures and fogging or spraying operations. These officers are authorised to direct suspected patients to provide blood samples for examination and to ensure appropriate treatment is provided.

Advertisement

Misra said non-compliance with regulations would attract penalties. Hospitals or laboratories that fail to follow the approved diagnostic protocols, do not report confirmed cases, declare cases without confirmatory testing or submit incomplete patient details may face monetary penalties. A fine of Rs 1,000 would be imposed for the first violation, followed by a Rs 5,000 fine for the second violation and Rs 10,000 fine for the third or subsequent violation. Continued non-compliance may invite further action under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, she added.