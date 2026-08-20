Haryana notifies Rs 7.5 lakh compensation for police custody deaths after HHRC intervention

Following the intervention of Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), the Haryana Government has issued a notification for ensuring accountability in cases involving inhuman treatment, torture, negligence and unnatural deaths occurring in police custody. The state government has issued a gazette notification regarding the policy for payment of compensation in case of death in police custody, which will provide compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh to victims of police torture.

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The matter originated from a complaint filed before HHRC. The complainant, Parvesh Sharma, resident of Pinjore, had been issued a notice by the Pinjore police to join the investigation. The complaint alleged that despite having been granted regular bail by the Kalka court, he was illegally detained by the police on July 15, 2025, and was allegedly subjected to physical assault and third-degree torture at the police station, following which his condition became critical.

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Taking serious note of the alleged human rights violation, commission member Deep Bhatia conducted a detailed hearing and raised serious questions regarding the treatment of persons in police custody and the accountability of police officials.

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During the hearing, when Home Department declined to provide compensation to the victim and the departmental action taken against the concerned police officials was considered inadequate by the commission, member Deep Bhatia adopted a strong position in the matter.

The commission made it clear that acts such as torture, assault or illegal detention in police custody constitute serious violations of human rights directly connected with the right to life and personal liberty. It also emphasised that merely imposing minor departmental penalties is not sufficient to address such cases and that effective relief and compensation must be provided to the victim.

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The commission also emphasised the statutory provisions relating to human rights protection, particularly the powers and relief available under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Following the intervention of the commission, Home Department of the Haryana Government has formally notified the policy for providing compensation in cases of unnatural death in police custody through a gazette notification.

As per the notification, Rs 7.5 lakh compensation will be provided to the legal heirs or next of kin of a deceased person in cases of deaths caused by torture or assault by police personnel, deaths resulting from a quarrel among persons detained in police custody, and suicide while in police custody.

The deaths caused due to negligence of police personnel or medical staff, subject to confirmation through a magisterial inquiry, are also covered for Rs 7.5 lakh compensation.

An important feature of the new policy is that where a death in custody occurs due to torture or assault by police personnel, at least 50 per cent of the compensation amount payable shall be recovered from the salary of the guilty police officer or official.

The policy excludes certain circumstances from the ambit of compensation. No prescribed compensation shall be payable in cases of death due to natural illness, death occurring during an attempt to escape from custody, or death caused by a natural disaster.