Haryana notifies rules to implement 'Abadi Deh' ownership law, sets 90-day timeline for partition cases

The Haryana Government has notified rules for implementing the Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting, Recording and Resolving of Ownership Rights) Act 2025, laying down procedure to identify, record and resolve the existing rights of the occupiers within the ‘Abadi Deh’.

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The ‘Abadi Deh’, which is a rural inhabited area in Haryana, has remained without the recording of owners' rights, the preparation of records, or the marking of boundaries through a survey. The right holders enjoy the use and occupation of the land or property during their lifetime, and on death, the rights, including possession, pass on to the successor; however, hardship is caused in the transfer of rights, i.e., ownership, lease, will, mortgage, etc., in the absence of recorded rights.

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Under the notified rules, dated August 17, the Survey Officer, who is an Assistant Collector, 2nd grade, will explain the survey procedure to the inhabitants at a general gathering. He will take measurements, demarcate the boundary, and record the area of each survey unit on the map. He will number, in serial order, the dwellings and habitable areas of the survey units in the ‘Abadi Deh’, in numerals commencing from number 1.

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It will also be his duty to assign numbers to the common areas and buildings or areas that house an institution under the Central Government or the state government. He will also mention the type of survey unit, such as house, street, shop, institutional building, open area, common area and path.

Regarding issuance of the rights certificate, the rules state that the Assistant Collector 2nd grade shall issue the SVAMITVA Rights Certificate, Property Identification Right Certificate, or Deed of Title or Ownership to the occupier.

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Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar exercise powers of the Assistant Collector 2nd grade.

The rules, notified by ACS Revenue and Disaster Management, Dr Sumita Misra, also streamline the procedure for partitioning survey units.

An application for the partition of a survey unit shall contain particulars of land comprising khewat, khatauni, khasra number, etc. under partition; and names and addresses of co-owners in khewat under partition as mentioned in the final record-of-rights and also their status of possession.

The partition application will be decided summarily after hearing the objections of the co-owners and considering the valuation of the land, paths, drains and other easementary rights that must be taken into account for a fair partition between the co-owners.

The Assistant Collector, 2nd grade, is required to decide the partition application within 90 days of issuing summons or notices to the co-owners, unless a further period is justified in writing, said a senior revenue officer.

The rules prescribe a fine for a person who destroys, dismantles, or removes a survey or demarcation mark lawfully erected or placed.

The notification also specifies the format of the SVAMITVA Rights Certificate, which will include details such as the village and revenue estate, the proprietor's name, the survey unit number, dimensions, boundaries, area, and the type of property.