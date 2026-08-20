Haryana notifies state and four regional councils to regulate sports associations

The Haryana Government has notified Haryana Sports Registration Council and also the four Regional Sports Registration Councils to regulate sports associations in the state.

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An eminent sportsperson from the state, or a person with at least 25 years of special knowledge or experience in public administration or law, can be nominated as a chairperson. Director, Sports Department, will be the member secretary of the council.

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Regional Sports Registration Council, Ambala, will cover the districts of Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra. Regional Sports Registration Council, Rohtak, will cover the districts of Rohtak, Sonepat, Panipat, Jhajjar and Jind, said the notification issued on August 19 by the Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Vijay Singh Dahiya.

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Regional Sports Registration Council, Hisar, covers the districts of Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri. Regional Sports Registration Council, Gurugram, will cater to the districts of Gurugram, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad, and Mahendragarh.

An officer not below the rank of Divisional Commissioner of the region will be the chairperson, while the District Sports Officer of the district where the office of Regional Sports Registration Council is situated will be the member-secretary.

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Functions of state-level council

Haryana Sports Registration Council will register sports associations at the state level and regulate matters relating to registration, sports administration, and unfair sports practices. It will also promote, protect and enforce the spirit of sports in the state and will maintain a register of the state-level sports associations duly registered under the Haryana State Sports Associations (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2024.

It can also inquire or cause an inquiry to be conducted either suo motu or on a complaint received or on the directions of the Government relating to acts of omission or commission alleged against the state-level sports associations. It can recommend the adoption of best international practices in sports and ensure the effective enforcement of competitive sports.

Regional Sports Registration Councils will register the sports associations at district level. They will regulate matters relating to registration, sports administration, and unfair sports practices, and will maintain a register of district-level sports associations.

The Haryana Government had brought the Haryana State Sports Associations (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2024, after taking serious note of sports associations at the district and state levels indulging in unfair practices. The state government felt legally constrained to regulate them in the absence of a specific law.

Such sports associations are neither maintaining proper records nor being transparent. The Act outlines the obligations of state and district-level sports associations, including conducting championships, providing training facilities, maintaining records and submitting requisite information to the regulator. It also specifies the consequences of non-registration and of cancellation of registration.