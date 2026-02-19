Haryana offers mini secretariat for Kanina courts; High Court sets process in motion

The state of Haryana has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it is ready to allot the newly constructed Mini Secretariat building at Kanina for use as courtrooms and for court staff. Taking note of the submission, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu directed that the state’s willingness be placed before the High Court’s Building Committee for further action — a development seen as a crucial step towards addressing the persistent infrastructure crunch in the subordinate judiciary.

Advertisement

The development came during the hearing of an application moved by Kanina Bar Association in an ongoing public interest litigation filed by Malerkotla District Bar Association concerning judicial infrastructure.

Advertisement

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Haryana submitted, on instructions from the Deputy Commissioner, Mahendergarh at Narnaul, that the newly constructed Mini Secretariat could be allotted for the use of Sub Divisional Courts at Kanina in Mahendergarh district.

Advertisement

Taking note of the statement, the Bench directed counsel for appearing for the High Court to “communicate to the Building Committee, Haryana, regarding readiness of the State of Haryana to allot the said building for use of Judicial Courts at Kanina, District Mahendergarh, for taking further action.”

The matter has been listed for March 10.

Advertisement

The order by the Bench of Chief Justice Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry follows a detailed communication by Narnaul District and Sessions Judge Narender Sura, highlighting the “very pathetic situation” in which courts at Kanina were functioning.

The letter, placed before the Bench along with an impleadment application by the Bar Association, Kanina, underscored that the existing court complex building was at a “nascent stage” of construction and would take “1½–2 years” for completion.

At present, two Judicial Magistrates are holding courts at Kanina, while the Principal Judge, Family Court, holds a camp court every Tuesday. A third Judicial Magistrate, completing training, was also to start functioning there. The courts were presently operating from the BDPO office with “make-shift arrangements” and insufficient space for judges, staff, advocates, and litigants.

The District and Sessions Judge reported that the BDPO office would have to be demolished for the court complex construction to be completed, leaving “no space for shifting and working of the Courts.”

By contrast, the double-storey Mini Secretariat building (Administrative Building) had already been constructed and was ready. The judge noted that the first floor was earmarked for courtrooms for the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) and the Tehsildar, with attached retiring rooms. But the ground floor had “enough space for accommodating the courtrooms and sitting of staff and advocates” and could be utilised temporarily “for smooth functioning of the Court work.”

The application, moved through the Kanina Bar Association president for implementation in the ongoing matter, reiterated that the judicial courts at Kanina were functioning in extremely difficult conditions and sought appropriate directions for “improvement of the infrastructure at the judicial courts at Kanina, Mahendergarh, Haryana.”