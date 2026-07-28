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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Officials told to check quality of food items supplied to schools

Haryana: Officials told to check quality of food items supplied to schools

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:22 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Department of Elementary Education has directed officials to ensure quality check of food items supplied to government schools under the PM Poshan Scheme, formerly known as the Midday Meal Scheme.

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The directive comes after the department received complaints about the poor quality of pulses, spices and other commodities being provided to government schools, said sources. In a communication issued on July 25, the department instructed District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers and Block Education Officers to ensure that food supplies received from the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation are inspected before being accepted by schools.

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Bijendra Hooda, DEEO, Rohtak, said the officials had been instructed to ensure compliance. “The department issued directions in the wake of complaints alleging that the quality of items was below the prescribed standards. School heads have been directed to examine every consignment. If any material is found to be substandard, it should be replaced immediately,” said an official.

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