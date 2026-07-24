Haryana: Online admission portal opens for college students

The Haryana Higher Education Department has opened its centralised online admission portal for admissions and promotions to the second, third and fourth years of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The system will cover all government, government-aided and self-financed colleges across the state.

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Officials said admissions through the online portal are mandatory for all colleges. Institutions will allocate programmes, courses and subjects according to the eligibility criteria prescribed by their affiliated universities. Colleges have also been directed to update course fees and other details on the portal.

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Students can apply without a late fee until July 24. Applications will be accepted from July 25 to July 31 with a late fee of Rs 100.