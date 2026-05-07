Haryana opens online UG admission for 2026-27; Registration open till May 31

The Directorate of Higher Education, Haryana (DHE) has officially opened the centralised online admission portal for Undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2026–27, streamlining the admission process across the state.

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The online registration window is active from May 7 to May 31, 2026, enabling students to apply for a wide range of programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and other undergraduate courses in government and private colleges of Haryana.

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The DHE admission process is fully digital, merit-based, and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and equal access for students.

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The system covers admissions to Government Colleges, Government-Aided Colleges, self-financing private colleges [freejobalert.com]

Across Haryana, hundreds of colleges have already updated their profiles—including course offerings, seat availability, fee structures, and subject combinations—on the official portal, ensuring real-time access to accurate information for applicants.

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It is learnt that in Haryana there are a total of around 187 government college, 96 aided colleges and an equal number of private colleges.

An official confirming that these colleges have already updated their data on the official web portal during the special exercise that was scheduled between April 17-25.

The editing of Application form by the Applicants (OTP based) would be accepted till June 1. The display of list of all Applicants with objections /discrepancies, if any, would be made on June 2.

Similarly, the online documents verification by colleges and removal of objections/discrepancies by the applicants, if any, through Student Login could be made between May 9 and June 6. The list of all eligible Applicants towards Merit Lists would be displayed on June 8.

The official said that in Phase 1, the first ‘round of counselling’ merit list (provisional) and merit list (final) would be displayed on June 10 and 11, respectively. The fee submission for the first round would be between June 12-15.

Similarly, in Phase 2, for the ‘second round of counselling’ Merit list (provisional) and merit list (final) would be released on June 16 and 17, respectively. The fee submission schedule would be between June 18- 22.

Candidates whose name appears in the Merit List, can pay the fee in online or offline mode within the scheduled time period. After Payment, download the Fee Receipt from the portal and your admission gets confirmed.

The physical counselling for the leftover seats would be conducted on June 24. It will continue with late fee of Rs 100 from June 26 to July 2 and with late fee of Rs 100 in addition to penalty of Rs 100 per day from July 3 to 10.

Documents Required for DHE Haryana UG Admission 2026-27

Class 10th and 12th Marksheets

Aadhaar Card

Passport Size Photograph & Signature

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (for EWS)

Domicile Certificate of Haryana

Character Certificate from last attended school/college