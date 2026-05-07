icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana opens online UG admission for 2026-27; Registration open till May 31

Haryana opens online UG admission for 2026-27; Registration open till May 31

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:26 PM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Directorate of Higher Education, Haryana (DHE) has officially opened the centralised online admission portal for Undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2026–27, streamlining the admission process across the state.

Advertisement

The online registration window is active from May 7 to May 31, 2026, enabling students to apply for a wide range of programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and other undergraduate courses in government and private colleges of Haryana.

Advertisement

The DHE admission process is fully digital, merit-based, and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and equal access for students.

Advertisement

The system covers admissions to Government Colleges, Government-Aided Colleges, self-financing private colleges [freejobalert.com]

Across Haryana, hundreds of colleges have already updated their profiles—including course offerings, seat availability, fee structures, and subject combinations—on the official portal, ensuring real-time access to accurate information for applicants.

Advertisement

It is learnt that in Haryana there are a total of around 187 government college, 96 aided colleges and an equal number of private colleges.

An official confirming that these colleges have already updated their data on the official web portal during the special exercise that was scheduled between April 17-25.

The editing of Application form by the Applicants (OTP based) would be accepted till June 1. The display of list of all Applicants with objections /discrepancies, if any, would be made on June 2.

Similarly, the online documents verification by colleges and removal of objections/discrepancies by the applicants, if any, through Student Login could be made between May 9 and June 6. The list of  all eligible Applicants towards Merit Lists would be displayed on June 8.

The official said that in Phase 1, the first ‘round of counselling’ merit list (provisional) and merit list (final) would be displayed on June 10 and 11, respectively. The fee submission for the first round would be between June 12-15.

Similarly, in Phase 2, for the ‘second round of counselling’ Merit list (provisional) and merit list (final) would be released on June 16 and 17, respectively. The fee submission schedule would be between June 18- 22.

Candidates whose name appears in the Merit List, can pay the fee in online or offline mode within the scheduled time period. After Payment, download the Fee Receipt from the portal and your admission gets confirmed.

The physical counselling for the leftover seats would be conducted on June 24. It will continue with late fee of Rs 100 from June 26 to July 2 and with late fee of Rs 100 in addition to penalty of Rs 100 per day from July 3 to 10.

Documents Required for DHE Haryana UG Admission 2026-27

Class 10th and 12th Marksheets

Aadhaar Card

Passport Size Photograph & Signature

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (for EWS)

Domicile Certificate of Haryana

Character Certificate from last attended school/college

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts