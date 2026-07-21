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Home / Haryana / Haryana Opposition backs farmers, slams Shambhu blockade over Delhi march

Haryana Opposition backs farmers, slams Shambhu blockade over Delhi march

Hooda, Surjewala and INLD's Abhay Chautala criticise police action, say farmers have a right to protest and demand talks with the Centre

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo.
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Opposition parties in Haryana have criticized Haryana Police for sealing the borders with Punjab and stopping farmers across the state from reaching Delhi to participate in a ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Kisan Ghat against the Indo-US trade deal.

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Coming out in support of the farmers, former CM and Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said, “The farmers have legitimate demands. The prices of inputs in the farming sector have increased, but returns have not been fruitful. The government should talk to farmers.”

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He added that the farmers should get a legal guarantee of MSP. He criticized stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, and added that in democracy everyone has the right to protest and put his view across.

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Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took on Haryana Police for stopping farmers. He posted on X, “Today, as farmers are once again making their way to Delhi via Haryana to assert their rights, the Haryana Police have blocked their path at Shambhu and Khanauri by placing massive boulders. Farmers wish to voice their opposition to the anti-India US trade deal, yet they are being stopped at various points from reaching Delhi. The massive betrayal of the nation's farmers by the Modi government is unacceptable.”

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He added, “Arrogant rulers in power are continuously persecuting the very people who feed the nation.”

National President of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Abhay Singh Chautala, equated the Indo-US trade deal with the three farm laws, which led to widespread protests across the country and Modi government had to repeal them.

“Not just farmers, this government (Modi government) has been harassing every section of society. Whosoever wants to speak, the government wants to silence him with brutal force,” he said.

He advised the government to talk to farmers.

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