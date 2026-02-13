Haryana outpaces neighbours in revenue through traffic challans

Haryana has emerged as one of the country’s highest traffic challaning states, collecting over Rs 1 crore daily in 2025 and ranking fourth nationwide in revenue from traffic violations.

Trails only UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan State Challans Revenue Haryana 52.25 lakh Rs 331 cr Punjab 20.46 lakh Rs 113 cr Himachal 13.31 lakh Rs 58 cr J&K 15.48 lakh Rs 34 cr Chandigarh 8 lakh Rs 22 cr

The state generated Rs 331 crore through 52.25 lakh challans last year — an average of 14,316 challans per day — placing it behind Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in total collections. The figures were shared by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha in response to a question by MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal.

In contrast, neighbouring Punjab issued 20.46 lakh challans, earning Rs 113 crore during the same period. Himachal Pradesh issued 13.31 lakh challans, generating Rs 58 crore, while Jammu and Kashmir earned Rs 34 crore through 15.48 lakh challans.

Chandigarh collected Rs 22 crore by challaning over 8 lakh vehicles, while Delhi earned Rs 125 crore through 9.5 lakh challans.

Across the country, authorities issued 9.7 crore challans in 2025, generating a total revenue of Rs 3,761 crore. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with Rs 509 crore collected through 1.9 crore challans. Maharashtra followed with Rs 399 crore from 35.72 lakh challans, while Rajasthan earned Rs 362 crore by issuing 45.14 lakh challans.

Other major revenue-generating states included Bihar (Rs 239 crore; 31 lakh challans), Gujarat (Rs 231 crore; 85 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 226 crore; 28 lakh), Kerala (Rs 221 crore; 1 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 216 crore; 89 lakh), West Bengal (Rs 205 crore; 39.55 lakh) and Odisha (Rs 126 crore; 21.88 lakh).

The trend has continued in 2026. Till February 8, Haryana had already issued 4.2 lakh challans, collecting over Rs 25 crore. During the same period, Punjab netted Rs 9 crore through 2.7 lakh challans. Himachal Pradesh earned Rs 4 crore via 1.84 lakh challans, while Jammu and Kashmir collected over Rs 2 crore through 1.6 lakh challans.

Chandigarh issued 69,734 challans, generating Rs 46.81 lakh, while Delhi’s revenue stood at nearly Rs 2 crore.

Haryana has consistently remained a high challaning state. It recorded it’s highest-ever revenue of Rs 383 crore in 2023 through over 34 lakh challans. The figure declined to Rs 263 crore in 2024 with 31.26 lakh challans. In comparison, Punjab earned Rs 6.7 crore through 72,191 challans in 2023 and Rs 53 crore via 3.9 lakh challans in 2024.

“The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for strict penalties for ensuring compliance and enhancing deterrence for violation of traffic rules and strict enforcement through the use of technology,” Gadkari said, adding that enforcement of traffic rules falls under the purview of state governments and Union Territories.