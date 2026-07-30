Haryana paddy farmers on alert as Fiji virus reappears

The Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus, commonly known as the Fiji virus or dwarf virus, has resurfaced in Haryana’s paddy belt, raising fears of a repeat of last year’s crop losses. Cases have been reported from major rice-growing districts, prompting the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and scientists of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Kaul, to launch field inspections and intensify surveillance.

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According to information gathered by ‘The Tribune’, the virus has so far been detected in patches in Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts. While the Agriculture Department is verifying reports, farmers claim the disease has already begun affecting standing crops, with some even ploughing back transplanted paddy to prevent further losses.

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The outbreak has revived concerns after the widespread damage caused by the virus last year in Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind districts. Farmers have urged the government to step up containment measures before the infection spreads further.

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Sews Singh Arya, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said farmers were worried as the virus had reappeared. “Last year the Fiji virus had created huge losses to farmers. This year too, it started affecting the paddy crop. Some farmers have already destroyed their transplanted paddy. We request the government to intensify its efforts to check the spreading of this virus,” he said.

Dr Mehar Chand, Regional Director, Rice Research Station, Kaul, said the virus was first reported in the region in 2022, resurfaced in 2025 and had now returned.

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“During the nursery stage, before transplanting, we visited 10-15 villages of Kaithal district and collected plant samples from different paddy varieties. Laboratory analysis of those samples did not detect the virus. Now after transplantation, our teams visited around 25 villages and observed symptoms in some fields,” he said.

“Our scientists are monitoring the situation across the state. We analyse each and every sample to check the spread of disease,” he added.

Dr Sumit Saini, Assistant Scientist (Entomology), said symptoms had largely been noticed in hybrid and early-transplanted paddy sown before June 20.

“The disease restricts plant growth, causing severe stunting, erected dark green leaves and weak brown roots, which hampers crop production,” he said.

He attributed the outbreak to favourable weather conditions. Intermittent showers during May and June, coupled with moderate temperatures and high humidity, encouraged the multiplication of the white-backed planthopper, the insect that transmits the virus. Green fodder crops, maize and grasses of the Poaceae family also act as alternate hosts for the insect.

Scientists have advised farmers to remain vigilant, remove infected plants immediately and consult agriculture experts without delay. They have also recommended keeping paddy nurseries free of weeds and fodder crops, maintaining proper field sanitation, preventing waterlogging and ensuring good drainage. To control the white-backed planthopper, farmers have been advised to spray the recommended insecticides and inspect fields regularly for early symptoms.

Dr Ravinder Hooda, Deputy Director Agriculture, Kaithal, said expert teams had been deployed to assess the extent of the outbreak. Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the government was taking the issue seriously and would take appropriate action after receiving the Agriculture Department’s report.