Haryana panchayat poll in 10 districts on October 30 & November 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The first phase of polling for panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads in Haryana will be held on October 30 and November 2.

Announcing this here today, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said while elections to the panchayat samitis and zila parishads would be held on October 30, polling for the gram panchayat would be held on November 2. Elections in 10 districts — Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar — would be held in the first phase, he said.

Saying that that the model code of conduct had come into force in the rural areas where the elections were scheduled, Dhanpat Singh said the nomination papers could be filed between October 14 and 19. The last date of withdrawal is October 21.

The polling timings will be between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done immediately after polling for the gram panchayats and results will be declared after that. However, the results of panchayat samitis and zila parishads elections will be declared after the conclusion of the polling process for the remaining districts of the state.

The State Election Commissioner said that besides elaborate security arrangements, over 36,000 polling personnel, including returning officers, assistant returning officers and polling staff would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections. He said that 33,500 EVMs had been supplied to the districts for the conduct of election to the post of sarpanch and members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishad. As many as 16,217 ballot boxes would be used for the election of panches.