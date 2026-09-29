Haryana Panchayats Minister directs cops to attach property dealer’s assets

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday directed the police to attach the assets of a property dealer who had been arrested for failing to pay the agreed price to a villager after getting a land sale deed registered.

The minister issued the directions while chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at Kurukshetra. Nine of the 11 listed complaints were resolved in the meeting.

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In his complaint, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Ratgal village, alleged that a property dealer had tricked him into registering a land sale deed, but failed to make the payment and even threatened to kill him. The police had registered a case against the accused and arrested him. The minister asked the police to attach the assets of the property dealer. The minister also issued instructions regarding the demarcation of a pasture land at Ramgarh Ror village.

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On a complaint by a Shahabad resident, Tejbir Singh, the minister instructed the Municipal Council secretary to ensure that sewerage construction work begins within a month. He also directed that a special drive be launched to clean all parks under the MC’s jurisdiction within 15 days. The minister warned officials of action if any negligence was found during inspections.

On a complaint of Mala Ram, a resident of Jhirbadi village, Panwar stated that the department has received a budget of Rs 9.43 lakh to pave the farm access road. Construction of the road will be undertaken after the paddy harvesting season, he added.

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Responding to a complaint by Bir Singh, a resident of Amin village, the minister stated that an approval of Rs 9.27 crore for the construction of the road leading to Amin has been received. The tender process will be completed in the first week of October, and work is scheduled to begin by December 15. In the meantime, the department concerned has been directed to fill the potholes, he added.