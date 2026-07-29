Haryana: Panel to examine prosecution sanction against four officials

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has constituted a three-member committee to examine the demand for prosecution sanction against four officials, allegedly linked to an FIR related to paddy procurement irregularities.

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The committee has been formed in response to a demand from SP Narender Bijarniya, seeking approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act to initiate proceedings against Gourav Arya, the then secretary of Nissing Grain Market; mandi supervisors Mayank and Mohan Nain; and auction recorder Dharambir Singh.

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The committee will be headed by the Zonal Marketing Enforcement Officer (ZMEO), Ambala, while the District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO), Karnal, and the Secretary-cum-Executive Officer of the Market Committee, Nissing, will be members.

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“The committee has been constituted to examine all relevant records and conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. It has also been directed to submit a factual report along with specific recommendations regarding the request for approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the earliest. All officers and officials of the market committees concerned have been instructed to extend full cooperation and provide every document and record required for the inquiry,” said the order.

The SP said, “We have sought permission for prosecution against four officials in connection with an FIR related to irregularities in procurement.”

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So far, the police have registered eight FIRs in the district. More than 50 persons, including government officials, millers and arhtiyas, have either been arrested or have joined the investigation.

DSP Rajiv Kumar, who is heading the SIT, said they have scrutinised fake registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, and traced digital trail, forged gate passes, fabricated crop arrival records, and fraudulent transactions.