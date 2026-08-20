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Home / Haryana / Haryana patwaris, kanungos begin two-day strike over revenue portal glitches

Haryana patwaris, kanungos begin two-day strike over revenue portal glitches

Revenue employees protest automated mutation portal issues, seek safeguards for land records and warn of indefinite strike

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:24 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Patwaris and kanungos across the state have started a two-day protest against technical problems being faced by them while operating automated mutation portal.
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Patwaris and kanungos across Haryana have begun a two-day protest over technical problems they say they are facing while operating the automated mutation portal.

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The employees have raised concerns over difficulties in carrying out “jamabandi and intkal”-related work on the new portal. They warned that if their demands are not addressed by August 21, the two-day symbolic protest could be extended into an indefinite strike.

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In Karnal, patwaris and kanungos under the banner of the Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association staged a dharna in Sector 12 on Thursday. The protest will continue on Friday.

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The protesting employees alleged that despite the issues being brought to the notice of senior officials and the IT team several times, technical problems continued to emerge, causing inconvenience to both revenue employees and the general public.

“We are on a two-day strike and we have observed a symbolic dharna in Sector-12. Our portal related issues should be resolved by August 21, otherwise we will have no issue but to go on indefinite strike,” said Kashmir Singh, district president of the association.

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The association has demanded that the Revenue Department and IT team issue a written order making the IT department responsible for errors in records, including registration of mutation, arising from technical glitches or auto-mutation, he added.

“We have also sought computers and tablets at tehsil offices for online work and surveys. A revised land-record register manual should be issued to provide legal validity to records before work is carried out on the new portal,” the district president said.

The association has also demanded that the digital crop survey be conducted through a private agency, as is done in other states, or that the survey radius be reduced to at least 150 metres.

“We have also sought clarification that data collected through digital crop surveys be used for government work related to e-Girdawari, crop verification and crop purchases at mandis,” he said.

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