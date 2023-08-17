Haryana to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 17

The Haryana government has decided to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies situated beyond the municipal limits, falling under the purview of the Town and Country Planning Department.

Giving details, Chief Minister Manohar Lal, while addressing a press conference held here on Thursday, said of the total 450 colonies that would be regularised included 239 colonies falling under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning Department, and 211 colonies of the Urban Local Bodies Department.

With this, a total of 1,135 unauthorised colonies would have been regularised from 2014 onwards.

While sharing the state's future plans regarding unauthorised colonies, the CM said a total of 1,856 unauthorised colonies are currently under consideration for regularisation. Among these, 727 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning Department, while 1129 colonies are under the Urban Local Department. The regularisation process would start once the specified criteria were met within these colonies, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Member Secretary (Convener) of the District Town Planning (DTP) Committee in the district concerned is empowered to oversee the regularisation of colonies situated outside municipal areas. To initiate the regularization process, interested parties must submit their applications to the Convener, who will then forward these applications to the District-Level Scrutiny Committee (DLSC) for review.

While sharing the details about road width and commercial area criteria, the CM said that aimed at improving infrastructure and urban planning, regulations governing the residential colonies had been introduced.

“Under this, residential colonies have been categorized into 'A', 'B', 'C', and 'D' categories, each with specific criteria to enhance their development and organisation. One of the key requirements for 'A' and 'B' category colonies is the provision of at least a 6-metre-wide road for access. Moreover, internal roads within these colonies are mandated to have a minimum width of 3 metres, ensuring smoother intra-colony movement,” Khattar said.

He said that for the 'C' and 'D' category colonies, the consideration of applications even if the main road width varies has been introduced. This flexibility aims to accommodate diverse layouts while maintaining the overall quality of infrastructure.

He said the commercial area would be 4 per cent and three times the development fee would be payable on the commercial area exceeding this limit.