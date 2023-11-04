Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

ANI

Panchkula, November 4

With just a week left for Diwali, festive fervour has gripped employees of a pharmaceutical company in Panchkula where the owner is giving them cars as Diwali gifts.

Director and owner MK Bhatia of Mits Healthcare addresses his company's employees as "celebrities" and "stars".

The owner rewarded 12 employees with cars for their "hard work, perseverance and loyalty".

Speaking to ANI, Bhatia said, "It is because of the hard work of these employees that they have reached this position. They have been working for the company for years."

"This is a reward for their hard work, honesty and trustworthiness. We have gifted cars to 12 star celebrities of the company. Soon 38 more stars will be given cars," he said.

The owner said, "Some time ago, when our team was growing, I told my employees that they were no less than stars. We made rapid growth thereafter. We wanted to make them feel like celebrities."

Talking to ANI, Shilpa, an employee, said, "I have completed eight years here. I am happy. When I joined, our director used to say that he wanted to gift cars to his team. That dream has been relaised today."

The director said the special thing about the gift is that some employees who were gifted cars do not even know how to drive.

