Haryana PhD scholar Seema Kaliramana bags Commonwealth Games bronze in discus throw

Bringing pride to the nation, Seema Kaliramana, a PhD scholar from the Department of Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani (Haryana), secured a bronze medal in the women's discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a best throw of 58.65 metres. In recognition of her achievement, the university has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh under its sports promotion policy.

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In a statement, the university stated that Seema's accomplishment reflects years of perseverance and unwavering commitment. She began her sporting journey as a boxer before switching to discus throw—a decision that transformed her career. Her dedication remained unshaken even after her marriage in 2019, as she resumed training the very next day despite family celebrations. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when sporting activities came to a standstill, she continued her fitness and technical training using whatever resources were available, without missing a single day of practice.

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Her husband is also her coach

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Balancing motherhood, doctoral research and elite-level sports, Seema continued to pursue excellence with the steadfast support of her husband, Ravinder, who is also her coach. Their shared commitment has culminated in an international podium finish, making her journey an inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Congratulating the athlete, CBLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepti Dharmani described the medal as a matter of immense pride for the university, Haryana and the country. She said: "Seema's success exemplifies how determination, disciplined training and academic pursuit can go hand in hand."

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The Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed the university's commitment to nurturing sporting talent alongside academic excellence and expressed confidence that Seema would continue to bring greater honours to India in future international competitions.

Seema's bronze medal is not merely a sporting achievement but a testament to resilience, discipline and the ability to overcome personal and professional challenges in pursuit of excellence.