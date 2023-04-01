Haryana plans land bank for compensatory afforestation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the officials of many departments — Development and Panchayats, Irrigation and Water Resources, Town and Country Planning, Industries and Commerce and Urban Local Bodies – to create land bank of the barren, waterlogged or other saline land areas, which could be used for compensatory afforestation to offset the loss of forest cover due to development of infrastructure projects.

While presiding over a meeting regarding creation of land banks for compensatory afforestation here today, Kaushal said a state-level web portal related to land bank should be developed so that identified or offered land could be included and considered as eligible for compensatory afforestation in accordance with the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022.

Kaushal directed the officers to expedite the process of such land identification for developing a green economy, with a view to conserve the environment and increase the forest area in Haryana. He further directed the officers of the Land Revenue Department to check the revenue records of the particular land for compensatory afforestation after its identification.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to explore the possibilities of developing national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserves and community reserves in the state.

For the awareness campaign, he stressed the need for collaborating with local NGOs, and environmental groups and using social media platforms to spread the message about compensatory afforestation.

Creating forests

Compensatory afforestation is the process of planting splings or creating new forests to offset the loss of forest cover due to development projects such as highways and other infrastructure projects