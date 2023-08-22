Haryana plans policy to boost CNG infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

The Haryana Government is set to launch the ‘Right of Use and Right of Way’ policy, aimed at facilitating the smooth establishment of the CNG and PNG distribution network. This policy is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing infrastructure flexibility and catalysing progress, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

He presided over a review meeting, convened by the Department of Industries and Commerce, to expedite the deployment of CNG and PNG infrastructure across the state. Kaushal directed the officers concerned to inspect industrial units not using the approved fuel and take strict action against the erring units.

During the meeting, it was reported that a total of 632 industries have adopted gas as their fuel choice, out of which 257 are operating within the industrial zone. Additionally, 403 industries are operational using the approved alternative fuels.

He announced the constitution of a state-level apex monitoring committee to oversee the strategic implementation of CNG/PNG infrastructure projects. This committee will include representatives from the Departments of Industries and Commerce, Urban Development and Urban Local Bodies.

Elevating operational efficiency, Kaushal asked officers to launch an online service module designed for the ‘Right of Way and Right of Use’ processes involved in the CNG and PNG pipeline installation within a fixed timeline. This digital innovation aims to infuse convenience into procedural intricacies. He said a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) has been developed.