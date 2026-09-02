Haryana plans region-specific crop calendar, Jeevamrit pilot to cut farming costs

Aiming to reduce the cost of cultivation, enhance farmers’ income and promote environment-friendly agricultural practices, the Haryana Government is preparing to introduce a series of policy measures to make farming more economical and profitable in the state.

Advertisement

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, while chairing a high-level review meeting on ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ at his office in Chandigarh on Wednesday, directed officials to prepare a special region-specific crop calendar, taking into account the varying climatic conditions across the state.

Advertisement

The calendar will provide farmers with appropriate guidance on crop planning and cultivation practices, helping them reduce input costs and maximise returns.

Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Vijayendra Kumar; Director General Rajnarayan Kaushik; Additional Director Ram Pratap Sihag; Dr Devender Sihag and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Rana directed officials to encourage farmers to cultivate crops requiring minimal use of fertilisers and water. He particularly stressed the need to identify superior varieties of crops, including paddy and pulses, with export potential in overseas markets.

Advertisement

Such varieties, he said, would help farmers secure better prices for their produce and enhance their income. Increased agricultural exports would also contribute positively to the country’s GDP, he added.

Jeevamrit pilot project to promote natural farming

To promote natural farming at the grassroots level and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, Rana proposed exploring the preparation of Jeevamrit using cow dung and cow urine at gaushalas and its free distribution among farmers.

He directed officials to examine the feasibility of the initiative and advised the department to formulate a dedicated pilot project for its implementation.

The initiative, he said, would help farmers adopt natural farming practices while potentially reducing input costs.

Focus on quality seeds

Reviewing the availability of quality seeds for the upcoming season, Rana said seed quality plays a crucial role in achieving better crop yields.

He directed officials to encourage farmers to purchase only certified seeds of improved varieties.

Mechanisation to cut labour and cultivation costs

Rana also emphasised the adoption of modern mechanisation for the harvesting and threshing of cotton and pulse crops, with a view to reducing labour requirements and cultivation costs.

He directed officials to introduce scientific crop management practices covering the entire cultivation cycle, from sowing to harvesting.

The measures, he said, should help bring down the cost of farming and make agriculture significantly more profitable for farmers.