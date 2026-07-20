Haryana Police anti-trafficking units trace 281 missing persons in six months, including 57 minors

Twenty-two Anti-Human Trafficking Units operating under State Crime Branch of the Haryana Police performed outstandingly during the first six months of 2026 (January 1 to June 30), successfully locating 281 missing persons and reuniting them with their families.

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This success stands as a testament to the fact that, alongside maintaining law and order, the Haryana Police is fulfilling its obligation to reunite separated families with utmost dedication and sensitivity, said the police spokesperson.

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Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal congratulated the officers and personnel of State Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Units on this achievement, stating that reuniting a missing person with their family is a humanitarian responsibility. He added that the safety of women, children, and other vulnerable sections is among the Haryana Police’s top priorities, and effective action under a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against human trafficking will continue.

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57 minor children safely located and handed over to families

The 281 missing persons recovered during this period included 57 minors (aged under 18 years) — comprising 30 boys and 27 girls. Anti-Human Trafficking Units conducted sustained campaigns to locate these children, coordinating with police forces from various states, local administrations, child protection agencies, and other bodies. After being safely recovered and completing legal formalities, the children were reunited with their families, thereby ending years of anguish for many households.

Successful tracing of 224 adults

In addition to minors, State Crime Branch successfully located 224 missing adults over the age of 18. This group included 53 men and 171 women. Prioritising the safety of women and other vulnerable sections, the teams investigated each case thoroughly and succeeded in safely locating the individuals through technical analysis, field intelligence, and inter-state coordination.

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Search operations conducted across various states and in Nepal

IGP (State Crime Branch) Rakesh Arya stated that Anti-Human Trafficking Units did not limit their efforts to Haryana; they conducted extensive search operations across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and West Bengal. When necessary, coordination was established even with authorities in Nepal to trace missing persons. This demonstrates that State Crime Branch is not confined by state boundaries; rather, it makes every possible effort to locate missing individuals — wherever they might be — and bring them back safely.

Success in reuniting a minor girl with her family after seven years

He highlighted a particularly emotional and remarkable case from this period, in which a minor girl who had gone missing in 2019 was traced to Uttar Pradesh. After nearly seven years, she was safely recovered and reunited with her family. This success serves as proof that the Haryana Police does not close a missing person case simply because time has passed; instead, they persist in their efforts until the individual is found.