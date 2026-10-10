Haryana Police arrest Living India News MD, 3 journalists, driver over fake sting operation

Haryana Police have arrested the managing director (MD), three journalists and a driver of Living India News over the alleged broadcast of a six-month-old video, recorded in connection with a personal matter between two individuals, as a “fake sting operation.”

Managing Director Atul Aggarwal, editor Saurabh, anchor Sudesh Nain, journalist Neetu and driver Lovepreet were arrested on Saturday. In a press statement, the police said that allegations of blackmail had also been levelled against the channel, with the complainant claiming that he was threatened with the disclosure of the truth about the video.

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A case was registered against the channel at City Thanesar Police Station under the IT Act and the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Chander Mohan said the complainant had alleged that the channel presented an old personal video of his, dated April 16, 2026, as a fake live sting operation. He further alleged that he was subsequently blackmailed to prevent him from disclosing the truth about the video.

The SP said the police had relevant evidence, including the original video, the date on which it was recorded and information about the individuals who made it.

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“Efforts are also being made to ascertain the motive behind the alleged dissemination of false information,” the police said in the press statement.

On the other hand, the channel claimed on its website that the arrests were linked to its campaign for a drug-free nation. It added that it had been spearheading a major campaign against the illegal drug trade in Haryana. The channel questioned whether action against journalists who reveal the truth in the public interest was “justified.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club condemned the Haryana Police for arresting and detaining Living India News journalists.

In a statement, it said the authorities must clearly disclose the grounds for the arrests or detention and ensure that the journalists’ legal rights are fully protected. It added that the police must not exercise their powers in a manner that “intimidates journalists or undermines press freedom.”

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condemned the arrests of the journalists.