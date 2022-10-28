Haryana police arrest man for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore

Chandigarh, October 28
Haryana Police on Friday said it arrested a man for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore.
The accused has been identified as Deepak, a native of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, a police spokesperson said.
Deepak, along with his accomplices, had on May 27 looted mobile phones from a container truck of a firm located in Bawal town of Rewari district, he said.
The accused first kidnapped the truck driver and then committed the crime, the spokesperson added.
A case in this connection was registered at Kasola police station in Rewari on May 28, he said, adding Depak was absconding since then.
He is already facing three criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh, the spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...