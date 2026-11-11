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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police ASI dies after being hit by motorcycle during checking in Bahadurgarh

Haryana Police ASI dies after being hit by motorcycle during checking in Bahadurgarh

ASI Rakesh was trying to stop two youths riding without helmets; one rider detained, search on for the second

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 05:03 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A traffic police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died after being hit by a motorcycle while attempting to stop two riders during a vehicle checking drive in Bahadurgarh town of the district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sonepat district.

The incident occurred when the two youths, riding without helmets at high speed, were passing through the checking point outside Parle Biscuit Factory.

According to information, a traffic police team had set up a checkpoint to conduct routine inspection of vehicles. During the checking, ASI Rakesh signalled a motorcycle carrying two youths to stop. However, instead of stopping, the riders allegedly hit the officer.

The impact threw Rakesh onto the road, causing serious injuries to his head. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Rakesh was a resident of Pipli village in Kharkhoda sub-division of Sonepat district. His death has sent shockwaves through the police department and raised concerns over the safety of personnel deployed at traffic checkpoints.

Bahadurgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shubham Singh said that following the incident, one of the two motorcycle riders was detained, while efforts were underway to trace and nab the second accused.

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