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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police block Khanauri border to halt farmers’ march to Delhi

Haryana Police block Khanauri border to halt farmers’ march to Delhi

Hundreds of farmers gather at the border under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha banners, but are stopped on the Punjab side

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ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Haryana Police block the road leading to Delhi at the Khanauri border. ANI
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Tension rose along the Punjab-Haryana border on Sunday as Haryana Police heavily barricaded the Khanauri checkpoint to block a fresh farmers’ march to Delhi.

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Hundreds of farmers gathered at the border under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha banners, but were stopped on the Punjab side. To prevent entry into Haryana, authorities put up multi-layered barricades, concrete blocks, chained metal barriers, and deployed riot control units.

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The unions are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP, opposing proposed free-trade agreements, and seeking release of detained leaders.

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The Khanauri border is a key route connecting Punjab and Haryana, and restrictions there are likely to affect movement between the two states. Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely as the proposed march progresses.

Commuters travelling through the border area have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by police and local administration.

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The farmers, meanwhile, have maintained that their agitation will continue until their demands concerning agricultural policies and farmers' interests are addressed.

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