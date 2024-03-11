Haryana Police form teams to probe liquor trader's murder in Sonepat's Murthal

PTI

Chandigarh, March 11

Haryana Police have formed eight teams to investigate the murder of a liquor trader who was allegedly shot dead by two assailants in Sonepat district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sunder Malik alighted from his car at a parking lot outside an eatery in Murthal, the police said.

The two assailants fired indiscriminately at Malik, killing him on the spot, they said.

Malik, a resident of Sonepat district, was earlier booked in more than 10 cases, including murder and other offences, the police said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused rushing towards Malik's vehicle with weapons and shooting him multiple times as soon as he came out. The duo then fled the spot, they said.

Later, gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility of the murder in an unverified social media post.

A police official on Monday said eight teams had been formed to probe Malik's murder case.

The police said a case had been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They said over 20 rounds were fired by the accused, adding that the number of bullets that hit Malik would be ascertained only after post-mortem.

