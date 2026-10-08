Haryana Police get 67 songs glorifying gangsters, guns removed from online platforms

As part of its campaign to curb the glorification of criminal lifestyles and shield young people from the adverse influence of gang and gun culture, Haryana Police has succeeded in getting 67 objectionable songs removed.

As part of a focused initiative in this direction, the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, organised a meeting with prominent singers, lyricists and producers from the Haryanvi music industry. During the meeting, artists were sensitised about the adverse social impact of glorifying gangsters, firearms and violence through songs and music videos, as well as its negative influence on the youth.

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Wherever required, notices are also being issued to concerned online platforms and intermediaries for necessary action under applicable legal provisions.

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As part of this initiative, notices were issued to various online intermediaries under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As a result of the sustained efforts of STF, 67 songs glorifying gangs, firearms and violence have so far been removed from various online streaming platforms. Following these effective interventions, a significant decline has also been observed in the production and circulation of content glorifying gangsters, gang culture, firearms and violence.

The campaign also constitutes an important step towards compliance with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 22, 2019, in CWP No. 6213 of 2016, Reet Mohinder Singh vs. State of Haryana & Others. The Court had directed the Directors General of Police of the States of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence are not played publicly, including at live events.

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Haryana Police have not limited its efforts to the removal of objectionable content, but has also focused on reducing its social impact among young people. Around 200 youths identified through social media platforms as being influenced by gangster and gun culture were counselled by the STF. In the same direction, 12 Instagram accounts being operated or used by terrorist for radicalising and influencing youth were identified and were removed. In addition, multiple inputs relating to social media content glorifying gangsters, gang culture, firearms and gun culture were shared with other states to facilitate coordinated action against such content and profiles.

A detailed advisory has also been prepared to sensitise representatives of print, electronic and social media, content creators and the general public regarding the prevention of glorification of gangsters and criminals.

The advisory, prepared in the context of the resolution passed by the Haryana Legislative Assembly in August 2025, makes a clear appeal to refrain from promoting or glorifying crime and gun culture.

Director General of Police, Haryana, Ajay Singhal, said that the priority of the police is not limited to taking legal action against criminals, but also to effectively curb the mindset and digital environment that portrays crime as attractive or prestigious.