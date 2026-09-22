DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Police head constable shot dead while on duty in Faridabad

Haryana Police head constable shot dead while on duty in Faridabad

According to the police, the deceased head constable was identified as Virendra, who was deployed as part of an escort guard

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:54 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred while the cop was on duty. iStock photo
Advertisement

A 47-year-old Haryana Police head constable died in suspicious circumstances after being shot in Faridabad’s Sector 29 area on Tuesday. The bullet is suspected to have been fired from his service carbine and struck him in the chest. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the deceased head constable was identified as Virendra, who was deployed as part of an escort guard. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred while he was on duty. The police are currently working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

Virendra, a resident of Godota village in Palwal district, had been deployed with the escort guard at the Police Lines in Sector 30 since 2024, the police said. On Tuesday, he had gone to Sector 29 for some work while carrying his service carbine. He later sat in a hut near the bridge. The hut has two cots where traffic police personnel often sit.

Advertisement

At around 1.30 pm, traffic police personnel on duty near the bridge heard a gunshot coming from the hut. When they rushed to the spot, they found Virendra lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his chest. His service carbine was lying nearby.

Police personnel immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination. Upon receiving the information, police officers also reached the hospital and inquired into the matter. The carbine found at the scene was seized. Virendra’s family members also reached the hospital after being informed of the incident.

Advertisement

“We are investigating the circumstances under which the shot was fired and the reason for Virendra’s visit to Sector 29. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being examined to determine whether Virendra went to Sector 29 alone or was accompanied by someone else. A probe is underway,” said Rajiv Kumar, ACP (Central), Faridabad.

According to the police, Virendra joined the Haryana Police in 2004. His family lives in Godota village. A senior police officer said the postmortem examination would be conducted soon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts