Haryana Police head constable shot dead while on duty in Faridabad

A 47-year-old Haryana Police head constable died in suspicious circumstances after being shot in Faridabad’s Sector 29 area on Tuesday. The bullet is suspected to have been fired from his service carbine and struck him in the chest. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the deceased head constable was identified as Virendra, who was deployed as part of an escort guard. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred while he was on duty. The police are currently working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Virendra, a resident of Godota village in Palwal district, had been deployed with the escort guard at the Police Lines in Sector 30 since 2024, the police said. On Tuesday, he had gone to Sector 29 for some work while carrying his service carbine. He later sat in a hut near the bridge. The hut has two cots where traffic police personnel often sit.

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At around 1.30 pm, traffic police personnel on duty near the bridge heard a gunshot coming from the hut. When they rushed to the spot, they found Virendra lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his chest. His service carbine was lying nearby.

Police personnel immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination. Upon receiving the information, police officers also reached the hospital and inquired into the matter. The carbine found at the scene was seized. Virendra’s family members also reached the hospital after being informed of the incident.

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“We are investigating the circumstances under which the shot was fired and the reason for Virendra’s visit to Sector 29. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being examined to determine whether Virendra went to Sector 29 alone or was accompanied by someone else. A probe is underway,” said Rajiv Kumar, ACP (Central), Faridabad.

According to the police, Virendra joined the Haryana Police in 2004. His family lives in Godota village. A senior police officer said the postmortem examination would be conducted soon.