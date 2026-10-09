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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police intensify drive against glorification of gangsters, guns

Haryana Police intensify drive against glorification of gangsters, guns

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Police has intensified its campaign against the glorification of gangsters, firearms and violence, targeting online content, the music industry and youth to curb the growing influence of gang culture.

As part of the initiative, the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, recently held a meeting with prominent Haryanvi singers, lyricists and music producers to sensitise them about the adverse social impact of songs and music videos that portray gangsters, guns and violence as symbols of power and prestige.

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The STF has also constituted a dedicated committee to identify and review digital content promoting gang culture, firearms and violence. The committee monitors songs, music videos and other online material and issues notices to platforms and intermediaries wherever necessary under applicable legal provisions.

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Acting under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the police have issued notices to various online intermediaries, leading to the removal of 67 songs glorifying gangs, firearms and violence from online streaming platforms.

The STF has also counselled around 200 youths identified through social media as being influenced by gangster and gun culture. In a related action, 12 Instagram accounts allegedly used by terrorists to radicalise and influence young people were identified and removed.

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The police have prepared an advisory to sensitise representatives of print, electronic and social media, content creators and the public about the dangers of glorifying gangsters and criminals.

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