Haryana Police launch campaign to curb gun culture, gang glorification in music

Haryana Police has intensified a comprehensive and coordinated campaign against the glorification of gangsters, gang culture, firearms and violence, expanding its outreach across digital platforms, the music industry, media institutions and among youth.

The objective of the campaign is to effectively curb the tendency to portray criminal lifestyles as glamorous and, particularly, to protect young people from the negative influence of gang and gun culture.

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STF launches focused initiative, sensitises music industry

As part of a focused initiative in this direction, the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, organised a meeting with prominent singers, lyricists and producers from the Haryanvi music industry. During the meeting, artists were sensitised to the adverse social impact of glorifying gangsters, firearms and violence through songs and music videos, as well as its negative influence on youth.

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Panel constituted in STF to monitor digital content

A dedicated committee has been constituted within the STF (Haryana) to identify and review online content glorifying gangs, gangsters, firearms and violence. The committee is continuously monitoring and reviewing songs, music videos and other digital content.

Wherever required, notices are also being issued to concerned online platforms and intermediaries for necessary action under applicable legal provisions.

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67 songs removed from online platforms

As part of this initiative, notices were issued to various online intermediaries under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

As a result of the sustained efforts of the STF, 67 songs glorifying gangs, firearms and violence have so far been removed from various online streaming platforms. Following these effective interventions, a significant decline has also been observed in the production and circulation of content glorifying gangsters, gang culture, firearms and violence.

The campaign also constitutes an important step towards compliance with the directions issued by the Punjab & Haryana High Court on 22 July 2019 in CWP No. 6213 of 2016, _Reet Mohinder Singh vs. State of Haryana & Others_. The Court had directed the directors general of police of the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence are not played publicly, including at live events.

Counselling of 200 youths; action against extremist influence

Haryana Police has not limited its efforts to the removal of objectionable content but has also focused on reducing its social impact among young people. Around 200 youths identified through social media platforms as being influenced by gangster and gun culture were counselled by the STF, with efforts made to reconnect them with the mainstream of society.

In the same direction, 12 Instagram accounts being operated or used by terrorists for radicalising and influencing youth were identified and removed. In addition, multiple inputs relating to social media content glorifying gangsters, gang culture, firearms and gun culture were shared with other States to facilitate coordinated action against such content and profiles.

Advisory for media, content creators, public

A detailed advisory has also been prepared to sensitise representatives of print, electronic and social media, content creators and the general public regarding the prevention of the glorification of gangsters and criminals.

The advisory, prepared in the context of the resolution passed by the Haryana Legislative Assembly in August 2025, makes a clear appeal to refrain from promoting or glorifying crime and criminal elements.

The approved advisory is being forwarded to the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages, Chandigarh, with a request to circulate it among all media institutions operating in the State. It has also been requested that the advisory be widely publicised through official channels to ensure broad outreach among the general public.

‘Not publicity for crime, but a message against crime’: DGP Ajay Singhal

Director General of Police, Haryana, Ajay Singhal, said that the priority of the police is not limited to taking legal action against criminals but also includes effectively curbing the mindset and digital environment that portray crime as attractive or prestigious.

He said that the glorification of gangster and gun culture can adversely influence young people and contribute to the normalisation of violence in society. Appealing to media institutions, artists, content creators, social media platforms and the general public to act responsibly, the DGP said that criminals should receive not publicity, but a clear message against crime.

He further stated that Haryana Police will continue to make every possible effort to keep youth away from crime and radicalisation and guide them towards a positive and constructive path.