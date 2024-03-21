Haryana Police open election cell

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

To ensure a fair and peaceful election in the state, the Haryana Police has established an election cell at the Police Headquarters, Sector 6, Panchkula. The cell would work towards maintaining law and order and ensuring adherence to the model code of conduct. Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur explained that the personnel at the election cell, besides maintaining law and order, would monitor various crucial election-related activities.

ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, would oversee the cell’s operations while DSP (Law and Order) Mamta Souda, would be the nodal officer for the cell. Additionally, DSP and ASP-level officers across all districts would act as nodal officers. They would submit daily reports to the central cell. It would collaborate with districts regarding police force deployment by identifying critical areas.

The cell would remain operational 24/7 with staff present even on gazetted holidays and weekends.

