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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police, retired employees step in to restore power supply amid electricity employees' strike

Haryana Police, retired employees step in to restore power supply amid electricity employees' strike

Restore feeders, repair water works generator

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:06 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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An office of Power Corporation wears a deserted look due to strike of employees on Thursday in Karnal. Photo: Varun Gulati
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With power department employees on strike, Haryana Police has stepped in to help restore electricity supply in several districts, according to a statement issued by the force.

In Kaithal, police helped bring 3 of the 4 feeders at the Baliyar Kalan 66 KV station back online. In Rewari, more than 20 feeders were restored, bringing relief to over 100 villages. Police in Panipat also made efforts to restore supply.

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In Hisar, Adampur Police Station coordinated with power department officials to restore electricity to the station and nearby areas. Police also had the generator at the Mahavir Colony water works repaired, which restarted the drinking water supply.

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In Karnal, police were deployed at several power houses to protect the installations. Teams from Assandh Police Station, Nissing Police Station and Sadar Bazar Police Post coordinated to resolve power-related problems and assist residents.

Police are also working with retired power employees, Junior Engineers (JEs) and other technical experts to repair faults and keep essential services running.

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"Haryana Police is on call 24×7 to maintain law and order and provide relief to the public," said the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Ajay Singhal.

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