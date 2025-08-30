Haryana Police to deploy drones to manage large-scale protests

Haryana Police will deploy drones to manage large-scale protests with minimal manpower.

Equipped with tear gas shells, indelible ink spray and warning systems, these drones will first issue warnings to agitators, then mark protesters with indelible ink for future identification and, if required, disperse crowds by releasing tear gas shells.

A mock drill of the drone system was conducted at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, to test its efficiency and accuracy. The demonstration took place in the presence of DGP Haryana Shatrujeet Kapur, senior police officials and representatives of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) — a state-backed initiative headquartered in Karnal — including its CEO Phool Kumar.

Experts showcased how drones can be used to disperse large-scale protests without the deployment of a large police force. The demonstration was carried out successfully and appreciated by the DGP and other senior officers. This initiative is being jointly undertaken by the Haryana Police with the support of DRIISHYA.

“Haryana police have designed a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) where technology will play a central role in handling mass protests. Drones will not only help police control and disperse agitators but also identify them for future investigation,” said the DGP while addressing mediapersons after the demonstration.