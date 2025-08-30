DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Police to deploy drones to manage large-scale protests

Haryana Police to deploy drones to manage large-scale protests

Mock drill conducted at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban
article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:50 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A mock drill of the drone system being conducted at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.
Advertisement

Haryana Police will deploy drones to manage large-scale protests with minimal manpower.

Advertisement

Equipped with tear gas shells, indelible ink spray and warning systems, these drones will first issue warnings to agitators, then mark protesters with indelible ink for future identification and, if required, disperse crowds by releasing tear gas shells.

A mock drill of the drone system was conducted at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, to test its efficiency and accuracy. The demonstration took place in the presence of DGP Haryana Shatrujeet Kapur, senior police officials and representatives of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) — a state-backed initiative headquartered in Karnal — including its CEO Phool Kumar.

Advertisement

Experts showcased how drones can be used to disperse large-scale protests without the deployment of a large police force. The demonstration was carried out successfully and appreciated by the DGP and other senior officers. This initiative is being jointly undertaken by the Haryana Police with the support of DRIISHYA.

“Haryana police have designed a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) where technology will play a central role in handling mass protests. Drones will not only help police control and disperse agitators but also identify them for future investigation,” said the DGP while addressing mediapersons after the demonstration.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts