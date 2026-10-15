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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police to launch crackdown on HSRP violations; unauthorised, tampered number plates to face challan

Haryana Police to launch crackdown on HSRP violations; unauthorised, tampered number plates to face challan

Vehicle owners must refrain from bending number plates, altering registration numbers, affixing unauthorised stickers or covering plates in a manner that obstructs visibility of registration details

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:05 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Police are set to launch a special enforcement campaign against violators of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) rules across the state.

During the campaign, vehicles not displaying number plates properly will be inspected and violators will face action. Challans will be issued to vehicle owners found without prescribed HSRPs or displaying unauthorised, tampered or illegible number plates.

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DGP Ajay Singhal said compliance with HSRP rules is essential to strengthen road safety and ensure proper identification of vehicles. He said HSRPs make vehicle identification more reliable, prevent misuse of number plates and assist in investigating crimes such as vehicle theft.

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ADGP (Traffic) Amitabh Dhillon said HSRPs are manufactured in accordance with prescribed security standards. Their special security features help in vehicle identification and verification of registration details.

These features also help reduce the possibility of tampering and misuse of number plates. In addition, such plates are useful in vehicle surveillance, identification of stolen vehicles and investigation of criminal cases.

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Provisions relating to HSRPs are prescribed under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018, and applicable directions issued by the Haryana Government.

Vehicle owners must refrain from bending number plates, altering registration numbers, affixing unauthorised stickers or covering plates in a manner that obstructs visibility of registration details.

Owners of older vehicles that do not have HSRPs conforming to prescribed standards should get the plates through an authorised dealer or the registering authority concerned.

Vehicle owners are advised to avoid getting number plates installed through unauthorised persons and ensure that the plates comply with prescribed standards. They should also keep their Registration Certificates (RC), insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and other necessary documents up to date.

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